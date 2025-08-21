China new energy storage tops 100 GW as lithium overtakes pumped hydro

From ESS News

China’s new energy storage market reached a milestone in the first half of 2025, according to a report by CNESA at the Western Energy Storage Forum in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, earlier this week.

CNESA said total energy storage capacity in China stood at 164.3 GW at end-June, up 59% year on year, while cumulative new-energy storage – primarily lithium-ion battery energy storage systems – surpassed 100 GW for the first time, reaching 101.3GW (a 110% increase compared to last year).

The report documents a structural transformation in China’s storage mix. Pumped hydro, which accounted for 89.3% of capacity at the end of the previous five-year period, has fallen to 37.4% of the fleet; lithium-ion now represents 59.9%. CNESA characterizes the change as a fundamental technology-route shift as the industry moves from a single-track to a multi-path landscape.

