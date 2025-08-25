Sunkind Energy signs deal for 4 GW of solar module lines in India

From pv magazine India

Sunkind Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ConfirmWare PV Manufacturing Solutions to establish 4 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in India. Sunkind will leverage ConfirmWare’s advanced stringer and automation technology to set up high-precision, technologically advanced production lines.

The first product under this collaboration will be a 610 Wp high-efficiency tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module based on M10 cells, aimed at industrial and utility-scale solar applications.

“At Sunkind Energy, we believe manufacturing must be driven by technology, not just capacity. With this collaboration, we are aiming to bring the right processes, latest machines, and brightest minds together to build solar modules that can power India’s industrial growth for the long haul,” said Hanish Gupta, founder and managing director of Sunkind India. “With ConfirmWare, we are adding not just scale, but precision and adoption to our journey.”

The 4 GW of capacity will be built in phases over the next 24 months, with facilities located across multiple regions in India to enable localized production, faster market response, and decentralized logistics. Each site will be designed for supply chain efficiency and future scalability.

Sunkind executes solar projects on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis. It has delivered more than 150 MW of projects and has expanded across several Indian states and sectors. It is now moving into solar cell and module manufacturing, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and single-axis tracker mounting systems.