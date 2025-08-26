Photovoltaic roofing for airport access roads

From pv magazine Germany

Bavarian officials inaugurated a new photovoltaic system on State Road 2584 west of Munich Airport near the Hallbergmoos junction this week. Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder, Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter, and State Chancellery Minister Florian Herrmann attended the opening.

The four-lane airport access road has been equipped with 35 meters of solar modules. Installed on the roof, the modules cover about 1,100 square meters, with an additional 135 square meters on the south side. The Bavarian Ministry of Transport estimates the system’s total output at just under 210 kW and the investment at approximately €4.2 million.

Construction of the project is scheduled to begin in September 2024. The solar power generated will feed the Freising municipal utility grid and directly power emergency call boxes, traffic counters, and the road’s control technology.

The Ministry of Transport said the project will provide insights into the practical feasibility of PV roofing on roads. The goal is to make solar use of infrastructure areas economically viable and support the Bavarian Climate Protection Program.

The ministry noted that the PV system generates enough electricity to cover the annual consumption of 70 households. Officials added that roads offer untapped potential for renewable energy generation, combining mobility with energy production while minimizing land use and advancing the energy transition.