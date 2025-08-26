Jakson Engineers to invest $913 million in 6 GW solar plant

From pv magazine India

Jakson Engineers, part of the energy and infrastructure conglomerate Jakson Group, will invest more than INR 80 billion to build a 6 GW integrated solar module, cell, and wafer manufacturing plant at Maksi Phase II in Madhya Pradesh.

The project will be developed in two phases on a 110-acre site recently allocated to the company. Site work will begin within 15 days. In Phase I, Jakson will commission 3 GW of solar modules and 3 GW of solar cells with an investment of about INR 20 billion. Phase II will add a 6 GW solar wafer plant and another 3 GW each of modules and cells, with an investment of more than INR 60 billion.

The first solar modules from the plant are expected in May 2026, followed by cells in September 2026.

“This is a momentous occasion for our company and a major leap forward for India’s renewable energy sector,” said Sundeep Gupta, vice chairman of Jakson Group. “Our investment in Maksi is testament to our unwavering commitment to ‘Make in India’ and directly supports the nation’s ambitious clean energy targets. We are confident that with the support of the Madhya Pradesh government, this plant will become a beacon of technological excellence and a catalyst for creating green jobs.”

Gagan Chanana, joint managing director and CEO of Jakson Solar Modules and Cells, noted that global demand for solar energy is rising. Chanana claimed that the company’s integrated “four-in-one” model will help meet India’s energy needs, lower costs, speed technology deployment, and strengthen energy security.

Madhya Pradesh was selected for the project because of its central location, infrastructure, investor-friendly environment, and renewable energy policies. The plant is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs during construction and about 1,400 permanent positions once operational.