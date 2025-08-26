Tigo, EG4 to jointly make solar gear at US factory

From pv magazine USA

An additional pair of complementary American solar-technology companies have joined forces to domestically produce and market solar equipment to supply their customers with more options for gear made on US soil.

The newly minted partners are Tigo Energy, a company that makes devices to improve how solar panels work and are monitored, and EG4 Electronics, a company that provides affordable solar power equipment to help people live off the grid or reduce energy costs.

Together, they will produce Tigo optimized inverters and MLPE together with EG4 solar inverters using a factory within the US market. Some solar installers already pair devices from the two companies, they said in a release.

The partners aim for the manufacturing partnership to join a renaissance in critical energy manufacturing on U.S. soil and produce reliable, homegrown solar applications.

In March, EG4’s parent company, Energy Access Innovations, announced it had acquired 310,000 square feet of factory space in Commerce, Texas, about an hour’s drive northeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The company estimated the production facility will add about 1,000 jobs.

James Showalter, founder of EG4, is quoted in the release as saying the partnership is the exact kind of arrangement the company intended to put its Commerce factory to work. The factory is about a half-hour’s drive west from its headquarters in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

“We believe in energy autonomy for our customers just as much as we believe in manufacturing autonomy for American innovators, and this partnership with Tigo allows us to make significant progress on both of those fronts,” Showalter is quoted as saying.

Zvi Alon, chairman and CEO at Tigo Energy, is quoted in the same release as saying the partnership marks a meeting of technological minds between the company. Tigo recently relocated from Campbell, California, to Los Gatos, California, both in the southwestern reaches of the San Jose metropolitan area.

“Tigo and EG4 are in alignment on some of the most critical success factors in solar, which include innovation and quality,” Alon is quoted as saying. “This makes for a strong foundation for success.”

Find out when EG4 and Tigo executives will host a Q&A session for solar installers at the RE+ 2025 trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, by checking Tigo’s event page. Learn more about EG4 Electronics by visiting its website and Tigo products by visiting its website.