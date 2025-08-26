Trinabot offers installation robots for large PV projects

China-based Trinabot has launched Buildex, a line of solar panel installation robots for large-scale PV projects. The company is a holding of China-based Trinastella Investment Development, established by the founder of Chinese PV module manufacturer Trinasolar.

The Buildex equipment has a built-in forklift, a robotic arm and advanced automation sub-systems for navigation, speed, and safety.

The machinery can carry, pick and place panels that have a variety of mainstream module dimensions. It can position up to 60 modules/hour, according to the company. The work of bolt fastening is not part of its functionality.

There are two models, Buildex S, hybrid-powered series for fixed tilt, and the all-electric tracker-compatible Buildex E series, weighing respectively 9.5 T and 9 T.

These can operate in the field for 40 hours and 10 hours, respectively. The height is adjustable and able to support 1P/2P layouts. Positioning is supported in a range between 27 to 45 degrees.

The equipment is made to adapt to complex terrains, with mobility in sand, grass, snow, slopes and hills, and can reportedly manage up to a 20 degree slope. They both have a maximum speed of about 5.5 km/h, and are able to operate in a temperature range of -20 C to 50 C.

The company noted that its machine vision technology, multiple image sensors, and automation software enable precise navigation. It has real-time obstacle detection sensors with ±10 cm precision for safe operation. The careful handling of the panels is enabled by adaptive gripping and precise placement technology.

Trinabot confirmed to pv magazine that it is actively expanding its presence in major global markets, with a particular focus on the Middle East, Europe, and Australia, providing solar infrastructure equipment and technologies.

The robots are sold directly by Trinabot with distributors handling sales in certain key markets, according to a company spokesperson.

Based in Changzhou City, Trinabot was founded in 2018 and incubated by Trina Solar State Key Laboratory of PV Science & Technology. It is funded by Trinastella.