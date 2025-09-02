China adds 1,556 new energy storage projects in July with 140 GWh capacity

From ESS News
China continued its high-growth energy storage market expansion in July 2025, with 1,556 new storage-related projects filed for registration, around 53.8 GW/139.6 GWh in cumulative capacity, according to the Energy Storage Application Branch (CESA) of the China Industrial Association of Power Sources. Of these, 1,468 were application projects and 88 were production and manufacturing related.
July’s figure, 53.8 GW/139.6 GWh new capacity filed for registration, reflects a year-on-year increase of 164%. Among these, 28 new GWh-scale projects were registered, with Inner Mongolia accounting for 12 – the largest single share.
