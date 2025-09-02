UK study finds space-based solar could supply 80% of Europe’s renewable energy needs

A group of scientists from King’s College London analyzed the potential of SBSP using designs based on NASA’s cost and performance projections for 2050.

Their analysis used a near-baseload, low technology readiness level (TRL) design incorporating mirror-like reflectors, or heliostats, which direct sunlight to a single concentrator, enabling nearly 99.7% annual power availability.

The study found that this SBSP design can cut total systems costs by 7% to 15%, offset up to 80% of wind and solar, and reduce battery usage by over 70% (although they noted that hydrogen remains important for seasonal balancing).

Their study, “Assess space-based solar power for European-scale power system decarbonization,” was published in the scientific journal Joule in August 2025.

“SBSP can provide nearly continuous renewable generation and cover a wide range of areas when deployed in space. As we show in the paper, its role varies significantly depending on system scale,” Dr. Wei He, corresponding author and senior lecturer at King’s College London’s Department of Engineering, told pv magazine.

The King’s College researchers claim their study is the first to explore how beneficial SBSP could be for European grids and that it is the first to provide a cost estimation of using this technology in the European market.

According to He, the reaction to the study from the PV industry thus far has been mixed. “I received a range of reactions, from excitement to skepticism. Some believe SBSP is still distant from the current priorities of the PV industry and electrical grids, while other sectors, such as the space economy and space solar, are very enthusiastic about this assessment.”

When asked whether energy storage companies have reasons to be concerned by SBSP as a rival technology, He said this is not the case. “I do not consider SBSP a major concern for energy storage companies, as its development remains highly uncertain through 2050, despite its great potential. Overall, energy storage will remain vital now and in the future, even with NASA’s optimistic forecast for SBSP development.”

“If I were an energy storage provider, I would monitor SBSP’s progress, as well as other continuous clean generators like nuclear fusion, considering their scale and siting, and examine how the role of energy storage changes across locations and over time,” said the academic.

While the paper acknowledged the potential for SBSP to assist Europe in achieving its net-zero target by 2050, the authors added that the feasibility of the technology is still under review.

Besides the lower TRL design which yielded compelling results, the scientists also looked at another design – also based on NASA’s 2050 projections. This was a partially intermittent, higher TRL planar design, which emerged as less cost-competitive than the first option. It would need additional cost reductions to compete with both the heliostat design and terrestrial renewables, according to the study.

The first engineering design for a solar power satellite was produced by NASA engineer Peter Glaser in 1968. Widespread deployment of SBSP has been limited due to issues such as its high upfront capital costs, orbital debris risk, beam safety regulation, and public acceptance of kilometer-scale receiving stations based on Earth.

However, recent technological milestones such as multi-junction and lightweight photovoltaic cells achieving near 47% efficiency, and the fact that modular in-orbit assembly, and successful wireless power demonstrations have all reached mid-range TRLs suggest SBSP may evolve “from a niche concept to a technically viable solution by the 2030s,” stated the paper.

The paper added that the costs associated with launching these systems have significantly reduced due to reusable launch vehicles and that advances in system design have further strengthened the technical foundations of SBSP.

While in-orbit manufacturing obstacles and policy frameworks remain, major space agencies are “actively shaping regulatory pathways, motivating the need to understand SBSP’s potential contribution to net-zero goals,” the paper observed.

Private industry is also making waves, and SBSP is a growing industry. United Kingdom-based company Space Solar recently demonstrated the viability of in-orbit manufacturing as part of its Cassidi research program.

“When developing this work, as described in the paper, we did not consult any UK or wider European space-based solar companies, since the SBSP specifications are entirely based on NASA’s report. However, we are now connected with companies like Space Solar and have begun discussions on SBSP,” said He.

The scientists’ paper says Europe can use its tradition of multinational cooperation – including cross-border electricity exchange and satellite ventures under the European Space Agency – to develop and operate a centralized SBSP infrastructure.

“As a continent-scale solution to provide stable, baseload-scale renewable supply, SBSP would reduce the continent’s reliance on gas-fired power, thereby lowering emissions and enhancing energy security,” the paper stated.