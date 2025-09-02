Sungrow debuts 2.5 kW microinverter

Chinese inverter and energy storage system provider Sungrow has released a new microinverter last week at Intersolar South America 2025 in São Paulo, Brazil.

Dubbed S2500S-L, the new product can take PV input ranging from 560 W to 720 W and convert it to an AC output of 2.5 kW. By connecting three units, it is possible to reach 7.5 kW.

“It supports four independent MPPT inputs with DC input currents up to 18 A, ensuring seamless compatibility with a wide range of solar modules,” the company said in a statement. “The S2500S-L is built to perform well in extreme heat, operating at 45 C without power derating and maintaining reliable output up to 80 C.”

The system measures 346 mm x 227 mm x 46 mm and weighs 5.5 kg. Its maximum efficiency is 96.5%.

It uses bracket installation for mounting and has a protection rating of IP67. Its max operating altitude is 2,000 m.

“The S2500S-L delivers strong communication competitiveness, delivering signal quality 5–10 dB above industry averages,” the company added. “Transmission power is increased by 10%, enabling a stronger and longer signal reach. With a high receiver sensitivity of -93 dBm, even weak signals are easily detected, maintaining stable communication even through two walls.”