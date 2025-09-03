Freen launches scalable sodium-ion battery storage

From ESS News
Freen OÜ is launching its latest generation of sodium-ion battery storage systems. The Freen-BSH and Freen-BSL products are developed and produced in Estonia.
The high-voltage BSH model, and low-voltage BSL are scalable; designed for homeowners, farmers, and other commercial and industrial users; and can power off-grid systems, be combined with solar; and be used to reduce peak loads.
Freen, which sells €230 ($268)/kWh lithium-ion storage systems, said its sodium-ion batteries start at €330/kWh.
The manufacturer says the BSH product has a capacity of 10.08 kWh per module, operates at a nominal 575 V, and has a voltage range of 385 V to 760 V. Maximum discharge current is 8.75 A, according to Freen, and up to 10 modules can be connected in parallel, increasing capacity up to 100.8 kWh.
