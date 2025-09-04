Canadian Solar’s e-STORAGE launches 8.36 MWh modular battery

From ESS News

Canadian Solar’s battery storage unit, e-STORAGE, has introduced its next-generation utility-scale battery energy storage system, FlexBank 1.0. The modular solution offers up to 8.36 MWh of storage capacity per unit and a projected lifespan of up to 20 years.

At the core of FlexBank 1.0 is a new modular open-frame architecture which enables each cabinet to function as an independent building block. According to the company, this design streamlines logistics and on-site installation, providing a high degree of layout flexibility.

The system is based on 314 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, currently a dominant standard in the industry. For instance, China Electric Equipment Group’s recent 7,248 MWh centralized procurement awarded nearly all contracts to 314 Ah products.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.