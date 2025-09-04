Canadian Solar’s e-STORAGE launches 8.36 MWh modular battery

Canadian Solar’s e-STORAGE unit has unveiled its FlexBank 1.0 modular utility-scale battery, offering 8.36 MWh per unit, with deployment expected in 2026.

Image: e-STORAGE

From ESS News

Canadian Solar’s battery storage unit, e-STORAGE, has introduced its next-generation utility-scale battery energy storage system, FlexBank 1.0. The modular solution offers up to 8.36 MWh of storage capacity per unit and a projected lifespan of up to 20 years.

At the core of FlexBank 1.0 is a new modular open-frame architecture which enables each cabinet to function as an independent building block. According to the company, this design streamlines logistics and on-site installation, providing a high degree of layout flexibility.

The system is based on 314 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, currently a dominant standard in the industry. For instance, China Electric Equipment Group’s recent 7,248 MWh centralized procurement awarded nearly all contracts to 314 Ah products.

