Cold climates are no obstacle for battery storage

China-based battery storage specialist Poweroad is rapidly expanding its global footprint, deploying advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS) even in some of the world’s most extreme climates, where temperatures can plunge to -40°C.

Image: Poweroad

Share

From ESS News

Cold climates no longer hinder modern battery storage, thanks to technological advances that allow systems to operate reliably even in the harshest conditions. China’s Poweroad has demonstrated this capability through a series of deployments in regions with extreme winter conditions.

The company’s innovation is driven by five dedicated R&D centers in China, where it develops proprietary battery management systems (BMS), energy management systems (EMS), and cloud platforms.

Having completed over 500 C&I projects across Europe – including deployments in Belgium, Sweden, Finland, and Italy, Poweroad has cultivated significant market expertise.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Freen launches scalable sodium-ion battery storage
03 September 2025 The Estonian home and commercial storage systems come in low- and high-voltage models. The high-voltage option can scale to ten modules, for 100.8 kWh...