Cold climates are no obstacle for battery storage

From ESS News
Cold climates no longer hinder modern battery storage, thanks to technological advances that allow systems to operate reliably even in the harshest conditions. China’s Poweroad has demonstrated this capability through a series of deployments in regions with extreme winter conditions.
The company’s innovation is driven by five dedicated R&D centers in China, where it develops proprietary battery management systems (BMS), energy management systems (EMS), and cloud platforms.
Having completed over 500 C&I projects across Europe – including deployments in Belgium, Sweden, Finland, and Italy, Poweroad has cultivated significant market expertise.
