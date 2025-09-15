Midea launches air-to-air heat pump for high latitudes

China-based electrical appliance manufacturer Midea has unveiled a new Raynor residential air-to-air heat pump designed for Nordic conditions.

“Raynor delivers reliable heating even at -40 C, with full heating performance at -25 C,” the company said in a statement. “Its maximum heating capacity of 8 kW ensures that a single indoor unit can heat most Nordic homes.”

The new heat pump system's external unit measures 890 mm x 342 mm x 673 mm and weighs 43.5 kg. The internal unit has a size of 823 mm x 222 mm x 308 mm and a weight of 10.3 kg.

The new product uses difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant and ceramic ball bearings.

It reportedly features a heating capacity of 5.8 kW at -7 C, 5.4 kW at -14 C, 5 kW at -20 C, and 4.8 kW at -25 C. With an average climate, the seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) is rated at 5.1 and the cooling seasonal energy efficiency rating (SEER) at 9.2.

With a cold climate, SCOP is purportedly 4.6.

“Raynor offers 180° vertical air deflection for perfect heat distribution, directing warm air in waterfall mode towards the floor,” the manufacturer added. “Paired with a unique fireplace mode, it can also circulate heat from stoves or fireplaces, further enhancing efficiency, while a dedicated silent mode ensures warmth without disturbing sleep.”

Sound levels are rated as low as 56 dB(A) for indoor units and 54.8 dB(A) for outdoor units.

The system also utilizes a large displacement compressor and a compressor heating belt, which the company said keeps the system running “efficiently and stably” at -40 C.