Poland allocates record budget for home solar, storage rebate scheme 

The sixth edition of Poland’s Mój Prąd (My Electricity) program has allocated a record PLN 1.85 billion ($511.8 million).

The rebate scheme offers prosumers funding for a micro solar, electricity storage and heat storage installation. Originally opening for applications in September 2024 with a total PLN 400 million available, the budget for Mój Prąd 6.0 was increased by more than four and a half times to accommodate its record demand.

A total of 121,000 applications were submitted, 114,000 of which concerned micro solar installations. Around 74,000 applications asked for subsidies relating to electricity storage facilities, while over 20,000 covered funds for heat storage facilities.

Over PLN 1 billion of the total budget was requested for energy storage installations. This was the first round of the Mój Prąd program that introduced a requirement to install electricity and/or energy storage for micro-installations submitted for connection after August 2024.

As a result, the share of energy storage in submitted applications stood at 60% for Mój Prąd 6.0, compared to 11% in Mój Prąd 5.0 and 4% in Mój Prąd 4.0. The average capacity of an energy storage facility subsidized under the Mój Prąd 6.0 program was approximately 5 kWh.

Paweł Augustyn, deputy president of Poland’s National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management, said this upward trend shows the important role the fund plays in building the energy independence of prosumers and the security of the power system.

He added that this was the first edition of the programme to have an application process lasting over a year. “Such a long application period allowed a wide group of prosumers access to the program,” Augustyn explained.

The scheme is financed entirely by the European Funds for Infrastructure, Climate and Environment (FEnIKS 2021–2027). Since its inception, it has allocated funding for 3.4 GW worth of solar micro installations.

A report published earlier this month by thinktank Ember revealed Poland’s cumulative solar capacity now stands in excess of 23 GW. There were over 1.5 million solar prosumers across Poland as of June this year.