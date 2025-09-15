Philippines switches on agrovoltaic complex with 320 MWh battery storage

From ESS News

President of the Philippines Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday led the ceremonial commissioning of the Citicore Solar Batangas 1 Power Plants, the country’s first hybrid agrovoltaics and battery storage system.

In his speech during the event in Tuy, Batangas, President Marcos underscored the crucial role of renewable energy in providing a cleaner and sustainable power supply. “Here in Batangas, we are showing the whole world that solar power is the path to a sustainable and clean way of lighting our homes and industries,” he said.

The Citicore Solar Batangas 1 Power Plants comprises the Lumbangan and Luntal solar projects, which will generate up to 197 MW of renewable energy, supported by a 320 MWh battery storage system.

