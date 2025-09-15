Philippines switches on agrovoltaic complex with 320 MWh battery storage

From ESS News
President of the Philippines Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday led the ceremonial commissioning of the Citicore Solar Batangas 1 Power Plants, the country’s first hybrid agrovoltaics and battery storage system.
In his speech during the event in Tuy, Batangas, President Marcos underscored the crucial role of renewable energy in providing a cleaner and sustainable power supply. “Here in Batangas, we are showing the whole world that solar power is the path to a sustainable and clean way of lighting our homes and industries,” he said.
The Citicore Solar Batangas 1 Power Plants comprises the Lumbangan and Luntal solar projects, which will generate up to 197 MW of renewable energy, supported by a 320 MWh battery storage system.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.