French city favors domestic modules in 6.8 MW solar carport tender

From pv magazine France

The administration of the city of Nancy, in the Meurthe-et-Moselle department of the Grand Est region in northeastern France, announced it has selected solar modules from French manufacturer Holosolis for a 6.8 MW solar carport project under development at the Nancy Zenith concert hall.

Holosolis is planning a 5 GW cell and module factory in Hambach, near Sarreguemines, in the same region. In 2024, the project secured “project of national interest” status from the French authorities.

The city administration said the photovoltaic panels for the project will “preferably” come from Holosolis if its gigafactory has started production by the time construction begins.

Work at the Nancy Zenith is scheduled to begin in 2027. If Holosolis cannot supply modules, the project may use other French, European or Asian products, the city administration said.

The project is led by a consortium of public-private stakeholders including SEM SIPEnR, ENErgic/Enercoop Grand Est, and SEM Grand Est Énergies. SEM SIPEnR has 81 MW in operation and is developing about 150 MW of ground-mounted and shaded projects throughout France.

Holosolis is raising €15 million ($17.7 million) in funding, and the announcement marks a milestone in securing future investors. The company also recently signed a licensing agreement for Trina Solar's TOPCon technology.

The Greater Nancy Metropolitan Area adopted its Regional Climate-Air-Energy Plan in 2024. The plan aims to reach 70% renewable and recovered energy in the region by 2050, with at least 35% produced locally. It calls for annual PV production of 37 GWh by 2030.