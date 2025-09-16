Can BESS answer US data center power demand?

From ESS News

The United States had more than 5,400 data centers as of March 2025, according to Statista. This was more than 10 times the data center density of the next highest country, Germany, which had 529.

This number is set to increase as US cloud technology giants continue their AI growth apace. The US Department of Energy (DoE) predicts data centers could account for as much as 12% of the nation’s electricity demand in the next three years.

Arman Shehabi, staff scientist at the DoE-funded Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL), explained to pv magazine that about a decade ago, data centers made up roughly 1% of grid demand, which even then was considered cause for concern due to their large electricity consumption.

