Saudi Arabia launches 3.1 GW solar tender

SPPC has launched the seventh round of the Saudi Arabian government's National Renewable Energy Program (NREP). It has issued an RFQ in relation to 3.1 GW of solar capacity across four projects.

One facility will have a capacity of 1.4 GW (AC) near Hima in Al-Jouf province, in addition to a second 600 MW (AC) plant near Bisha, Asir province. SPPC is also seeking to assign a 500 MW (AC) project planned in Madinah and a 600 MW (AC) project near Mawqaq, Hail province.

The selected developers must develop and build the facilities on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. They have until Sep. 29 to pre-qualify for the tender.

The previous auction round was launched by SPPC in September 2024. Through this procurement exercise, it is seeking to allocate 3 GW of solar capacity across four projects.

One 1.4 GW (AC) project is planned to be located near Hima in Najran province, while a second 600 MW (AC) plant is expected to be built near Ad Darb, Jizan province. SPPC is also planning to construct a 600 MW (AC) project in Jazan and a 400 MW (AC) project near Al Sufun, Hail province.

In October 2024, SPPC revealed the selected bidders for the fifth round of the scheme, which aims to allocate 3.7 GW across four projects.

The tendered PV plants include the 2 GW (AC) Al Sadawi plant in eastern Saudi Arabia, the 1 GW (AC) Al Masa’a project in northern Hail province, the 400 MW (AC) Al Henakiyah 2 plant in western Madinah province, and the 300 MW (AC) Rabigh 2 array in western Makkah province.