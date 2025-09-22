Iraq inaugurates first phase of largest solar plant to date

The first phase of Iraq’s largest solar project to date has begun operating.
The Karbala solar power plant, located in the Karbala governorate of central Iraq, has begun producing 22 MW of electricity and according to a statement published by the Iraqi News Agency, is expected to reach 75 MW within two months.
The project, first announced as part of Iraq’s first solar tender in 2019, is eventually expected to reach a capacity of 300 MW.
The first phase of the project was inaugurated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani who, during the ceremony, confirmed that Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity is moving forward with a comprehensive solar energy strategy, with further projects to be launched soon.
Iraq has set a target of deploying 12 GW of solar power by the end of the decade, up from an existing 42 MW at the end of 2024.
In July, France’s TotalEnergies began building a 1 GW solar project in southern Iraq, with the first 250 MW expected to come online before the end of the year. A month earlier, US-based developer UGT Renewables unveiled plans to build a 3 GW solar project in Iraq under a deal with the federal government that also includes 500 MWh of energy storage.
Iraq’s first solar-powered village began operating in May, the same month a 2 MW solar array was switched on at the government palace.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.