Risen presents 475 W TOPCon solar panel with 23.8% efficiency

Risen Energy has announced the official launch of its n-type 475 W bifacial tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar modules in the Australian market, saying the product is perfectly tailored to local requirements.
“Featuring a compact design, the product delivers optimised weight, performance, and reliability, making it an ideal solution for Australian rooftop solar applications,” the manufacturer said.
Risen said the RSM96-11-475BNDG module has a power output of 475 W and a power conversion efficiency of 23.8%. The open-circuit voltage is 36.42 V, the short-circuit current is 16.52 A, and maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C and the manufacturer said it has a low temperature coefficient of -0.29%/°C that minimizes high-temperature power loss.
“With 23.8% high efficiency and outstanding weak-light performance, the module fully leverages Australia’s abundant sunlight to maximise energy yield per unit area,” Risen said.
The panel measures 1,722 mm × 1,134mm × 30 mm and weighs 21.5 kg. It features a black anodized aluminum alloy frame and 1.6 mm of heat strengthened glass with an anti-reflection coating. Its junction box has an IP 68 rating.
Risen said the compact and lightweight design, high power output, and long-term durability means the RSM96-11-475BNDG module is “perfectly suited for roof load and space constraints while reducing installation costs,” adding that its “modules meet Australia’s solar demands with proven performance, becoming a key enabler of the country’s energy transformation.”
Risen offers a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. Annual linear degradation over 30 years is indicated at 0.40%. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.
