Chile’s PV capacity tops 11.27 GW

From pv magazine LatAm

According to new data from the Chilean Association of Renewable Energies and Storage (Acera) for August, the Chilean grid reached 18,759 MW of installed renewable capacity. Of that, 11,276 MW came from photovoltaic systems, representing 60.1% of the total. Storage systems linked to renewable projects and in standalone mode reached 4,592 MWh.

Acera reported that in August, renewable generation contributed 2,903 GWh, or 39.5% of national output. Solar PV accounted for 1,471 GWh, or 20%, while wind generated 1,031 GWh, or 14%. Biomass added 138 GWh and small hydro 238 GWh.

The peak hourly share of renewables occurred on Aug. 24 at 2 p.m., when they supplied 82.7% of electricity injected into the system. At that time, solar contributed 79.9% and wind 14.1%.

The bulletin highlighted storage growth. By August, renewable projects had 983 MW of integrated batteries, while standalone systems added 54 MW, for a combined capacity of 4,592 MWh. Most of this storage was tied to solar plants, enabling the use of surplus generation and improved hourly management.

The report noted that renewable curtailments reached 3,136 GWh between January and August, up 19.2% from the same period in 2024.

Projects under construction totaled 5,883 MW, with 63% coming from new solar PV plants and 19% from standalone battery systems.

In distributed generation, Small Medium Generation Plants (PMG) reached 450 MW of capacity by August 2025, while Small Medium Distributed Generation Plants (PMGD) totaled 3,539 MW. These units, each under 9 MW, supply decentralized generation directly to distribution grids.

Under the Net Billing scheme for residential and commercial customers, installed capacity reached 383 MW by the end of July 2025. This came from 33,247 installations nationwide, with the Metropolitan Region accounting for nearly 30% of the total.