Permit secured for 270 MW solar-plus-storage project in Serbia

Türkiye’s Fortis Energy has secured a construction permit for 270 MW of solar alongside 72 MWh of battery energy storage to be built in northwestern Serbia. Construction is scheduled to begin during the second quarter of next year.

Turkish renewable energy producer Fortis Energy has obtained a construction permit for a 270 MW solar project combined with a 72 MWh battery energy storage system in Serbia.

The project will be located south of the Sava River near the village of Drenovac, northwestern Serbia. According to Fortis Energy's LinkedIn page, the project also holds a grid connection permit for 180 MW of AC capacity.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of next year. Once operational, it will be one of the largest solar-plus-storage facilities in southeast Europe.

Fortis Energy says it has 2.5 GW of renewable energy projects in development and is targeting a total installation capacity of 1.2 GW by 2027. As well as existing projects in Türkiye and Serbia, the company currently has operational assets in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, the Netherlands and North Macedonia. 

Serbia’s cumulative solar capacity reached 281 MW by the end of the first half of 2025. The country has a gigawatt-sized pipeline of solar projects under development and in October last year, signed an implementation agreement for six solar projects alongside 200 MWh of accompanying battery energy storage.

