India launches 1.2 GW renewables-plus-storage tender

From pv magazine India
SECI has issued a tender inviting bids for the development of 1.2 GW of renewable energy projects coupled with energy storage systems to ensure an assured peak power supply of 4.8 GWh (1,200 MW x four hours) daily. The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate basis.
SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with successful bidders, acting as an intermediary between developers and the buying entities, which will be identified later.
The selected developers will set up interstate transmission system-connected renewable energy projects integrated with energy storage systems. All generation and storage components must be co-located for each project.
The scope of work for developers includes land acquisition, installation, ownership, and obtaining all necessary grid connectivity and regulatory approvals. Projects may be located anywhere in India.
The energy storage system component is mandatory and must be charged exclusively through renewable sources. Developers may either own the storage system or arrange it through a third party. Storage technology may be modified at any time during the PPA term.
Each bidder must submit a single bid for a minimum contracted capacity of 50 MW and a maximum of 600 MW, in integral values only.
According to the tender, developers must deliver 4,000 kWh of energy per MW of contracted capacity during peak hours, as scheduled by the buying entity. For example, a 100 MW project would be required to deliver up to 400 MWh of energy during peak hours on a daily basis.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.