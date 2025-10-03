India launches 1.2 GW renewables-plus-storage tender

From pv magazine India

SECI has issued a tender inviting bids for the development of 1.2 GW of renewable energy projects coupled with energy storage systems to ensure an assured peak power supply of 4.8 GWh (1,200 MW x four hours) daily. The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate basis.

SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with successful bidders, acting as an intermediary between developers and the buying entities, which will be identified later.

The selected developers will set up interstate transmission system-connected renewable energy projects integrated with energy storage systems. All generation and storage components must be co-located for each project.

The scope of work for developers includes land acquisition, installation, ownership, and obtaining all necessary grid connectivity and regulatory approvals. Projects may be located anywhere in India.

The energy storage system component is mandatory and must be charged exclusively through renewable sources. Developers may either own the storage system or arrange it through a third party. Storage technology may be modified at any time during the PPA term.

Each bidder must submit a single bid for a minimum contracted capacity of 50 MW and a maximum of 600 MW, in integral values only.

According to the tender, developers must deliver 4,000 kWh of energy per MW of contracted capacity during peak hours, as scheduled by the buying entity. For example, a 100 MW project would be required to deliver up to 400 MWh of energy during peak hours on a daily basis.