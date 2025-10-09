Vanuatu runs tender for supply, installation of solar systems

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is running a tender for the design, supply and installation of solar systems in Vanuatu.

The tender plans to deliver eight solar water pump systems to eight selected communities, as well as 24 stand-alone solar PV systems to 20 schools and four health centres. Firms interested in the opportunity can apply for either or both components of the tender.

According to available tender details, the expression of interest stage will pre-qualify eligible applicants, creating a shortlist of firms that will then be invited to submit full proposals under a forthcoming request for proposals phase of the tender.

The project is set to run until May 2027, with successful applicants given 12 months to complete the works. The deadline to submit expressions of interest is October 27.

The tender falls under the Empowering Rural Communities of Vanuatu through Renewable Energy Solutions project, a collaboration between GGGI, the National Green Energy Fund of Vanuatu and the country’s Department of Water Resources.

It is being funded by the Government of Australia’s REnew Pacific program and co-financed by the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Vanuatu’s National Sustainable Development Plan is targeting 100% rural electrification by 2030. According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country had deployed 6 MW of solar by the end of 2024, the same figure reported since 2020.