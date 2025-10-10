Australian photovoltaic thermal system piloted at Sydney landmark

From pv magazine Australia

Sydney-based climate technology startup Coolsheet has launched a commercial-scale pilot of its Australian-made PVT system, a patented aluminum heat exchange panel that converts standard solar modules into hybrid units for both new and retrofit projects.

The pilot is underway at the North Sydney Olympic Pool, designed to maximize on-site renewable generation from limited roof space by attaching Coolsheet’s heat-exchange panels to the rear of 206 550 W PV modules. The system delivers 114 kWe of electricity and roughly two to three times that amount in thermal energy from the same footprint, according to the company.

The PVT array contributes to an all-electric pool heating system that maintains year-round temperatures for more than 3 million liters of water across five pools.

Coolsheet Chief Technology Officer Tom Hoole said the project represents a complex construction effort.

“As the site now nears completion it’s clear it will be a world-class facility showcasing how renewable heat can be built into public infrastructure,” Hoole said.

Aligned with North Sydney Council’s target of carbon neutrality by 2035, the Coolsheet system is carbon neutral, producing enough extra power from panel cooling to offset its circulation pump load, Hoole added.

The system targets commercial users that need low-grade process heat between 60 C and 90 C, including food processors, beverage manufacturers, dairies, greenhouses, industrial laundries, hotels, resorts, and aquatic centers.

Certified as Australian-made, the PVT system sources key components domestically, including polymer tubing, pipework, and aluminum.

Coolsheet has worked with the University of New South Wales for five years to validate the design and test components at its rooftop laboratories. The technology captures waste heat from panels, which typically lose 75% of absorbed solar energy as heat, using a lightweight water jacket to store energy in hot water tanks or preheat loops for heat pumps.

The system also cools solar cells, boosting electrical output by up to 4% per 10 C drop in cell temperature. In Australian conditions, where module temperatures can exceed 65 C, Coolsheet says its system can improve efficiency by up to 15%, reduce thermal stress, and extend panel lifespan.

Coolsheet Chairman Doug Smith said the system offers a viable alternative to gas for water heating.

“Our pricing is around 35% less than our European competitors based on our Sydney 5 MW pilot line, but that is pre-automation, so we see a competitive future with scale even as the new market entrants arrive,” he said.

Coolsheet, backed by $1.3 million in founder capital and grants, is now seeking investment to expand its team and scale local manufacturing.