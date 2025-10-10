Romania’s Hidroelectrica to install battery storage at its hydro power plants

From ESS News
Romania’s Hidroelectrica plans to install energy storage systems across all its run-of-river hydropower plants to shift surplus daytime electricity to evening peak demand periods.
The announcement was made by Bogdan Nicolae Badea, president of the board of directors at Hidroelectrica, who emphasized the critical role energy storage must play in balancing Romania’s power system and improving outcomes for consumers.
“Today, Romania’s energy system is unbalanced. We’ve seen the exit of many baseload capacities, and even in a free market impacted by external crises, electricity costs for consumers could have been lower if the country had adequate storage infrastructure,” said Badea, noting that energy storage is essential to synchronizing production peaks with consumption peaks.
