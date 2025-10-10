Avaada signs deal for 5 GW of solar, 5 GWh of BESS in India

From pv magazine India

Avaada Group has signed a deal with the government of the Indian state of Gujarat to invest INR 360 billion ($4.06 billion) in renewable energy and battery storage projects.

The agreement covers 5 GW of solar, 1 GW of wind, and 5 GWh of BESS capacity across Kutch, Banaskantha, and Surendranagar districts. Project commissioning is planned between 2027 and 2030.

The integrated renewable-plus-storage portfolio aims to strengthen grid reliability by enabling efficient storage and dispatch of green power. The projects are expected to generate more than 1,000 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs, with up to 5,000 additional roles during construction.

Advanced battery storage will provide firm power beyond solar hours, offset more than 12 million tons of CO₂ annually, and conserve approximately 166 million liters of water through robotic module cleaning technology.

Avaada’s 280 MW solar project in Surendranagar spans 1,170 acres across Tavi and Varsani villages. Developed under the Gujarat State Solar Policy, it required an investment of INR 15 billion and uses tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) n-type bifacial PV modules certified under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the project. He also laid the foundation for a 100 MW solar project in Vadodara district. The project is expected to cost INR 4 billion.