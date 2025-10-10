‘You deserve your seat at the table’

Gender diversity and inclusion bring significant benefits to the solar industry. Having diverse teams introduces broader perspectives, enhancing product design and strategic decision-making, both of which are critical in a rapidly evolving sector like ours. As an industry that’s still growing massively, encouraging gender-diverse teams also helps address workforce shortages and attract new talent.

Having a diverse team isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s a strategic advantage that strengthens innovation and growth across the solar industry. And honestly, we’re just getting started.

The overall resilience and success of the renewable energy sector depends on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Without it, we won’t have the richness of perspectives and creativity that this transition demands. Accelerating the energy transition means deepening the talent pool and closing skill gaps by attracting and retaining underrepresented groups. A workforce built with DEI at the forefront doesn’t just build stronger teams; it creates a sector resilient to the market ups and downs we know all too well as the “solar coaster.”

Looking back at my career, I’ve been really lucky. The companies I’ve worked for have had powerful women in leadership roles who were leading the way in a male-dominated space. Seeing those women succeed showed me what’s possible and inspired me to push forward. I’ve also focused on building a strong peer network of allies, both inside and outside my organisation, that I can lean on for support and guidance, especially on the occasions when I’ve felt male oppression from within the industry.

When it comes to navigating bias or scepticism, I can certainly hold my own. Any sceptic would be quickly proved wrong by my reputation and my allies. I’ve built a career on consistent, quality, and credible work, and I’ve been able to evidence the impact it’s had. Curating a network of “cheerleaders” also means I never feel alone. Those supporters, people who champion your name in rooms you’re not in, make all the difference.

Mentorship, too, has been a game-changer for me. I was so lucky to have Liz Cammack (nee MacFarlane), the 2024 “Woman in Solar” award winner, as my line manager at Segen. If you don’t know Liz, are you even in the solar industry?! She founded Zenex, was Sales Director and MD at Segen, and then became Global Advisor to the Board for Labora, all while serving on the government’s Solar Taskforce, sitting on the Solar Energy UK board, and raising three children. Imagine thinking women can’t achieve great things in the solar industry with this woman paving the way in front of you. Having her as a mentor showed me what leadership, resilience, and balance can really look like.

At OpenSolar, inclusion is embedded into our strategy and values, it’s something we live and breathe every day. Being a remote-first company means we can hire the right people for the role, regardless of geography, which has allowed us to build a truly diverse, inclusive, and talented workforce. I also personally mentor two amazing women within the organisation, supporting their growth, being a friendly ear, and empowering them to be the next leaders. Consistent and visible demonstration of DEI from the top down ensures a safe and inclusive culture within an organisation.

Of course, some gender dynamics still persist in our industry. We joked about this in the WISEu Cuppa Club last month, that in a room full of senior men and women, when it comes time to take notes or make a cup of tea, heads still tend to turn towards the females in the room, even in this day and age. One woman in the session said she always pre-empts this dynamic by nominating someone to take notes and make drinks before the meeting starts. It sounds simple, but taking control of those small moments takes back power.

To truly retain and develop diverse talent, organisations need to go beyond recruitment. It’s about creating an environment where people can thrive and advance equitably. This has to start from the top, with inclusive leadership and accountability, setting clear expectations and modelling inclusive behaviour. That then needs to trickle down into transparent promotional pathways and equitable leadership programs. We also spoke at the Cuppa Club about psychological safety, active listening, and 360-degree feedback loops—tools that make people feel like they belong and that they can speak up without fear of judgment.

If I could give one piece of advice to a young woman entering the solar and renewable energy industry today, it would be: step in with confidence. You deserve your seat at the table and should never be afraid to speak up. Secondly, invest in relationships and networks. Curate a group of peers and mentors who can support your growth and open doors for you.

I would, without hesitation, recommend a career in this industry to any young woman. It’s full of purpose, innovation, and opportunity, and when we bring more diverse voices into the mix, we don’t just make solar stronger; we make it unstoppable.

Hollie Carek is the General Manager for the UK and Global Head of Partner Marketing at OpenSolar. In her role, Hollie leads OpenSolar’s UK operations and global partner marketing initiatives, collaborating with key industry players to expand the platform's reach and impact. With a degree in Economics, a robust background in advertising, and six years of experience in the renewable energy sector, Hollie excels in building strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, distributors, and finance partners. Her expertise is instrumental in advancing OpenSolar's mission to accelerate the global adoption of solar energy by equipping installers with cutting-edge, cost-effective tools that drive industry growth.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.