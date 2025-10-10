France revises grid tariffs to spur smarter battery storage use

France’s updated TURPE 7 framework adds an annual injection-withdrawal charge to incentivize battery energy storage system (BESS) operators to balance grid loads during high demand or surplus generation periods.

Image: CRE

Share

From ESS News

France’s Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has detailed new grid tariff measures under the TURPE 7 framework to promote the strategic use of electricity storage and improve renewable integration. The “annual injection-withdrawal component” introduces revised pricing for medium- and high-voltage storage facilities and will take effect on August 1, 2026.

The measure aims to optimize grid use during periods of heavy electricity consumption or production by incentivizing operators to manage charging and discharging in line with network conditions.

To continue, please visit our ESS News website.  

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Generac launches microinverter with ‘unlimited backup’ package
09 October 2025 The US-based generator company has released its PWRmicro microinverter, which integrates with the company’s energy storage, generator, and energy mana...