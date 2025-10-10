France revises grid tariffs to spur smarter battery storage use

From ESS News
France’s Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has detailed new grid tariff measures under the TURPE 7 framework to promote the strategic use of electricity storage and improve renewable integration. The “annual injection-withdrawal component” introduces revised pricing for medium- and high-voltage storage facilities and will take effect on August 1, 2026.
The measure aims to optimize grid use during periods of heavy electricity consumption or production by incentivizing operators to manage charging and discharging in line with network conditions.
To continue, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.