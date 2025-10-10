France revises grid tariffs to spur smarter battery storage use

From ESS News

France’s Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has detailed new grid tariff measures under the TURPE 7 framework to promote the strategic use of electricity storage and improve renewable integration. The “annual injection-withdrawal component” introduces revised pricing for medium- and high-voltage storage facilities and will take effect on August 1, 2026.

The measure aims to optimize grid use during periods of heavy electricity consumption or production by incentivizing operators to manage charging and discharging in line with network conditions.

