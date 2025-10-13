Engie, Masdar win 1.5 GW solar project in UAE

The UAE‘s Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has awarded a development contract for the 1.5 GW Khazna PV project to a consortium of Engie and Masdar.

Engie submitted one of three proposals to build the project in November 2024 as part of a competitive procurement exercise that began in September 2023. Its winning bid introduces Abu Dhabi-based developer Masdar to the project, acting as a local shareholder.

The consortium has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with EWEC that is structured as an energy purchase agreement, meaning EWEC will only pay for the net electrical energy supplied by the plant.

Under the terms of the PPA, Engie and Masdar are responsible for designing, financing, building and operating the plant, which will be located near the Al Khazna area of Abu Dhabi.

The plant is expected to feature nearly three million solar panels. Upon completion, it will generate enough electricity to power approximately 160,000 homes across the UAE. The project is expected to reach financial close before the end of the year.

A statement released by Masdar says that to optimize the project’s operational performance and long-term efficiency, it will integrate advanced digital solutions, including IoT-enabled sensors, cloud-based monitoring platforms and robotic cleaning systems to ensure optimal panel performance and reduced maintenance costs.

EWEC’s Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, commented that the Khazna solar project is the company’s fourth utility-scale solar project and a strategic asset that will significantly accelerate the journey towards achieving the UAE’s renewable energy targets.

The company, which is the sole procurer and supplier of electricity and water in Abu Dhabi, has set a strategic plan to increase Abu Dhabi’s solar power generation capacity to 18 GW by 2035. The plan also targets 60% of the Emirate’s total power demand from renewable and clean energy sources by 2035.