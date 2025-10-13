Toshiba to deploy AI-driven monitoring system at 165 power plants in India

From pv magazine India
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. said its Indian subsidiary, Toshiba JSW Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., has signed a contract with NTPC Ltd., India’s state-owned power producer, to supply a centralized monitoring system for 165 thermal and renewable power plants. The facilities are owned and operated by NTPC and its joint ventures, including projects still in the planning stage.
The deal represents NTPC’s first adoption of a unified plant monitoring platform. Operations are expected to begin in 2027, with integration of Toshiba’s EtaPRO software, which currently supports 763 GW of generation capacity across more than 60 countries.
The system employs artificial intelligence to assess real-time operational data from plant sensors, enabling early detection of equipment anomalies and root cause analysis to prevent outages. It automates maintenance scheduling and execution, reducing the frequency and duration of shutdowns. Data accumulated over time will be analyzed to improve anomaly prediction accuracy and optimize maintenance performance.
