Australia seeking 5 GW of renewables via Capacity Investment Scheme

Bids have opened for Australia's Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 7, targeting 5 GW of renewable generation in the NEM. Projects must be operational by Dec. 31, 2030, with earlier delivery given higher merit.
The allocation for the total 5 GW includes a minimum 1.7 GW target for New South Wales, 1 GW for Victoria, 300 MW for Tasmania, and 2 GW unallocated, potentially awarded to projects in Queensland or South Australia.
Tender 7 excludes Victorian solar and solar-hybrid projects under the renewable energy transformation agreement between the federal and Victorian governments, as well as virtual power plants and the use of native forest wood waste. Hybrid projects in other jurisdictions may apply, subject to conditions.
Bid submissions for CIS Tender 7 close on Dec. 9, 2025, with successful bids announced in May 2026.
A previous NEM generation tender, CIS Tender 4, opened in November 2024 and awarded 6.6 GW of renewable generation on Oct. 9, 2025. Twelve hybrid projects – 11 solar battery and one wind battery – will provide a total of 11.4 GWh of storage capacity.
CIS Tender 8, focused on NEM dispatchable capacity, is expected to open in November 2025, with additional tenders planned throughout 2026.
