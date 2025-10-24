Colombia funds solar program for low-income homes with $2.1 billion

From pv magazine LatAm

Colombia’s National Planning Department (DNP) has confirmed that policy document CONPES 4158 authorizes COP 8.35 trillion in funding for 2026-30 to support low-income electricity subsidy schemes for roughly 1.3 million households.

The initiative is part of the Colombia Solar program, led by the Ministry of Mines and Energy with technical support from the DNP and the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit. It aims to replace traditional electricity subsidies in low-income homes with self-generation through rooftop photovoltaic systems.

The program will involve public, private, and international cooperation financing sources, with implementation by grid operators, local governments, and public utilities.

Expected outcomes include lower electricity costs for beneficiary households through solar self-generation and reduced pressure on the Solidarity Fund for Subsidies and Income Redistribution (FSSRI), which posted a deficit exceeding COP 4 trillion in 2024.

The plan also projects the creation of more than 25,000 direct and indirect jobs, growth in the green economy, and technical training in renewable energy across prioritized regions, including areas designated as Development Programs with a Territorial Focus, established after Colombia’s 2016 Peace Agreement with the FARC-EP.

The effort aligns with broader regulatory reforms, including recent decrees introducing an accelerated environmental licensing process for 10 MW to 100 MW solar projects, aiming to cut approval times by up to 70% and adapt criteria specific to such installations.

Colombia installed 1.6 GW of solar in 2024, bringing total capacity to 1.87 GW.