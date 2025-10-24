EVE showcases 836 kWh split-unit storage, eyes overseas expansion

From ESS News

Chinese battery maker EVE Energy showcased its flagship 836 kWh Mr. Brick split-unit storage cabinet at the SNEC ES+2025 exhibition in Shanghai, highlighting its strategy to penetrate overseas commercial and industrial markets.

The company said that mass production began in the third quarter of 2025, with large-scale deliveries already underway.

Each cabinet delivers 836 kWh and 418 kW AC-rated power, supporting both 1,000V and 1,500V configurations. Units can be combined modularly to reach 5 MWh, covering small to utility-scale projects. DC-AC round-trip efficiency exceeds 90%, supporting continuous 24/7 operation.

