Jordan opens solar tender for public hospitals

Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) has opened a tender covering the supply and installation of renewable energy systems featuring solar thermal water heating.

The systems will be deployed in nine public hospitals located in the country’s northern region, helping to improve the hospitals’ energy efficiency.

The chosen contractor will be responsible for designing, supplying, installing, connecting, operating and maintaining the systems.

Interested developers can request to purchase tender documents via MEMR’s website until Oct. 30. The ministry will accept inquiries relating to the tender until Nov. 2, ahead of the deadline for submitting bids on Nov. 6.

Bids must be submitted in three separate envelopes, the first and second of which are designed for the technical and financial bids, while the third is for the bid bond of JOD 12,500 ($17,631).

In September, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said it would work with the Jordanian authorities to support three renewable energy tenders in the country, including a 200 MW solar project and a 100 MWh storage project.

Jordan wants renewables to contribute 31% of its electricity supply by 2030. The country’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 2.08 GW at the end of 2024, up from 1.99 GW at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).