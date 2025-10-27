Foxconn launches Fox EnerStor brand to enter global energy storage market

Foxconn has launched its Fox EnerStor brand with residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), and utility-scale batteries. It aims to compete globally, with China and India as key hubs for R&D and manufacturing.

Image: Foxconn

From ESS News

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn has entered the global energy storage market with its new Fox EnerStor brand, positioning itself to challenge established players such as CATL, BYD, and Tesla.

The brand – unveiled on Oct. 21 at an event in Zhengzhou, China – marks a key milestone in Foxconn’s “3+3+3” strategic roadmap and underscores the company’s ambition to build a vertically integrated, globally competitive energy storage business.

Foxconn is leveraging its strengths in precision manufacturing, supply chain management, and global industrial deployment to create a full-lifecycle energy storage platform. The business is anchored by an R&D center in Shanghai, a pilot facility in Wuhan, and a large-scale manufacturing and operations hub in Zhengzhou.

