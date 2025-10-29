Panasonic unveils new air-to-water heat pump for residential use

The T-CAP All in One 185L DHW tank M heat pump

Japan's Panasonic has released a new air-to-water heat pump for deployment in centralized heating and domestic hot water installations.

The system comprises a complete propane (R290) heat pump and a domestic hot water (DHW) tank. It is available in two single-phase versions with heating capacities of 9 kW and 12 kW, as well as three three-phase models rated at 9 kW, 12 kW, and 16 kW.

All variants use a 150-liter water tank and measure 1,200 mm × 400 mm.

According to Panasonic, the systems can achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of up to 4.31 at low temperatures and up to 6.47 at higher temperatures. The coefficient of performance (COP) is reportedly up to 5.23 at 7 C and 2.54 at 2 C.

The heat pumps can operate in outdoor temperatures as low as −28 C and maintain full capacity without backup heating at −20 C. Noise levels are reported to be as low as 53 dB(A).

The new products include the Panasonic Comfort Cloud app and Aquarea Service Cloud 2 CN-CNT connections.

“The installation is 100% hydraulic, with only water pipes connecting the outdoor unit to the indoor components,” Panasonic explained. “This enables easier, more flexible installation, as no additional safety measures are required inside the home for refrigerant gases or fuel piping.”