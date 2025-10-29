Panasonic unveils new air-to-water heat pump for residential use

Japan's Panasonic has released a new air-to-water heat pump for deployment in centralized heating and domestic hot water installations.
The system comprises a complete propane (R290) heat pump and a domestic hot water (DHW) tank. It is available in two single-phase versions with heating capacities of 9 kW and 12 kW, as well as three three-phase models rated at 9 kW, 12 kW, and 16 kW.
All variants use a 150-liter water tank and measure 1,200 mm × 400 mm.
According to Panasonic, the systems can achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of up to 4.31 at low temperatures and up to 6.47 at higher temperatures. The coefficient of performance (COP) is reportedly up to 5.23 at 7 C and 2.54 at 2 C.
The heat pumps can operate in outdoor temperatures as low as −28 C and maintain full capacity without backup heating at −20 C. Noise levels are reported to be as low as 53 dB(A).
The new products include the Panasonic Comfort Cloud app and Aquarea Service Cloud 2 CN-CNT connections.
“The installation is 100% hydraulic, with only water pipes connecting the outdoor unit to the indoor components,” Panasonic explained. “This enables easier, more flexible installation, as no additional safety measures are required inside the home for refrigerant gases or fuel piping.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.