Goldi Solar releases 665 W back-contact PV panel with 24.6% efficiency

The Indian manufacturer has introduced its new Heloc Plus G12R Series interdigitated back-contact solar module series, delivering power outputs ranging from 635 W to 665 W and efficiencies between 23.5% and 24.6%

Image: pv magazine

Share

From pv magazine India

India module manufacturer Goldi Solar has launched its new Heloc Plus G12R Series of interdigitated back-contact (IBC) solar modules, offering power outputs from 635 W to 665 W and efficiencies ranging between 23.5% and 24.6%.

The new products measure 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 32.7 kg.

The modules are built with 132 half-cut n-type IBC cells measuring 210 mm x 182.2 mm and feature a silver anodized aluminum alloy frame.

Each module incorporates 2 mm anti-reflective semi-tempered front glass and 2 mm heat-strengthened back glass, enabling 10%–30% higher energy yield compared to conventional designs, according to the company

The new IBC modules are also claimed to deliver superior performance even under low-light conditions, such as cloudy or foggy weather. The temperature coefficient is-0.26%/C, which the manufacturer said further ensures high efficiency in hot climates.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Panasonic unveils new air-to-water heat pump for residential use
29 October 2025 The Japanese electronics manufacturer said its new heat pump system is an ideal solution for centralised heating and domestic hot water installations...