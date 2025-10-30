Goldi Solar releases 665 W back-contact PV panel with 24.6% efficiency

From pv magazine India

India module manufacturer Goldi Solar has launched its new Heloc Plus G12R Series of interdigitated back-contact (IBC) solar modules, offering power outputs from 635 W to 665 W and efficiencies ranging between 23.5% and 24.6%.

The new products measure 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 32.7 kg.

The modules are built with 132 half-cut n-type IBC cells measuring 210 mm x 182.2 mm and feature a silver anodized aluminum alloy frame.

Each module incorporates 2 mm anti-reflective semi-tempered front glass and 2 mm heat-strengthened back glass, enabling 10%–30% higher energy yield compared to conventional designs, according to the company

The new IBC modules are also claimed to deliver superior performance even under low-light conditions, such as cloudy or foggy weather. The temperature coefficient is-0.26%/C, which the manufacturer said further ensures high efficiency in hot climates.