Solex Energy rolls out n-type solar modules surpassing 23% efficiency

From pv magazine India
Solex Energy has developed two new n-type solar modules tailored for the extreme climate conditions and high-irradiance zones of Rajasthan, India.
The first panel, Tapi R, is a rectangular-cell n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module with power outputs ranging from 595 W to 625 W and module efficiency of 23.14%. It features 132 half-cut rectangular cells to provide higher energy yield, improved thermal tolerance, and better performance in low-light conditions.
“Backed by a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year linear performance warranty, Tapi R module is engineered for long-term durability and is ideal for both rooftop and large-scale utility installations,” said the manufacturer.
The second product, the Tapi Series, is an n-type dual-glass module in power outputs from 570 W to 595 W. The module is built with 144 half-cut cells and delivers 23.03% module efficiency. The company said the dual-glass design ensures higher mechanical strength, improved protection against potential-induced degradation (PID), and superior resistance to Rajasthan’s intense heat, dust, and UV radiation. Like Tapi R, the Tapi Series module comes with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance guarantee.
As part of its regional strategy, Solex Energy said it is actively expanding its partner network and local team in Rajasthan to strengthen customer engagement, service delivery and technical consultation.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
