Mitsubishi presents new residential air-to-water heat pumps

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems (MHI Thermal Systems), a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has announced the addition of two new heat pump models to its Hydrolution EZY series.
The new models have capacities of 6 kW and 7.1 kW and use propane (R290) as the refrigerant. In contrast, the series’ existing 10 kW and 14 kW models utilize difluoromethane (R32).
“The R290 refrigerant used in these models has a very low environmental impact while maintaining high energy efficiency. This is particularly important for the European market, where environmental regulations are becoming increasingly stringent,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
The new systems are claimed to maintain a flow temperature of 75 C across a wide range of conditions, from outdoor temperatures of -25 C to 43 C.
“These latest models not only provide high-temperature water-heating capabilities but are also quiet and easy to install, requiring only water piping and an electricity supply to the outdoor unit,” the company added. “When operating at maximum capacity, the 6 kW model produces a sound pressure level—a measure of noise intensity—of just 34 dB(A).”
The new products are also equipped with a refrigerant leak detection sensor.
The Hydrolution EZY series was initially launched by MHI Thermal Systems in January. It features a coefficient of performance (COP) ranging from 3.45 to 4.50 and an energy efficiency rating (EER) of 2.85 to 3.80.
In March 2023, MHI Thermal Systems unveiled a residential air-source heat pump using propane (R290) as the refrigerant.
