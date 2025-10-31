India-developed inverter targets large-scale solar expansion

From pv magazine India
Delta Electronics has introduced a 1.1 MW modular central inverter designed, developed, and manufactured in India for large-scale photovoltaic installations. The unit combines up to 99.1% efficiency with modular architecture, advanced protection systems, and remote communication capabilities.
Up to five inverters can be connected in parallel for a total output of 5.5 MW, allowing plant operators to scale capacity as required. The inverter operates at a system voltage of 1,500 V DC and delivers a maximum AC output of 1,350 kVA at 23 C, or 1,120 kVA at 51 C, ensuring stable performance in high-temperature environments.
“The inverter is designed, developed and produced in India with domestic value addition of more than 50%. While we will sell it initially in the Indian market, we plan to qualify it for export to global markets,” said Rajesh Kaushal, vice president and BG head of power and energy solutions at Delta Electronics India.
The device features one maximum power point tracker (MPPT) with five DC input groups, expandable to seven. It can handle a maximum PV input current of 1,445 A and withstand short-circuit currents of up to 3,541 A.
Kaushal said Delta plans to expand its annual inverter production capacity in India from 1 GW to 5 GW over the next two to three years, citing strong growth in the country’s renewable energy sector.
At the REI 2025 trade fair, Delta also launched a 5.5 MWh battery energy storage system equipped with an intelligent energy management platform. The company currently produces the units in partnership with its Taiwan headquarters and is progressing toward full local manufacturing under its ongoing localization program.
