Waaree unveils 350 kW three-phase inverter for utility-scale solar projects

From pv magazine India

At the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2025, Waaree Energies introduced a new three-phase inverter designed for utility-scale solar installations.

The inverter prioritizes data privacy and supports local data hosting. Its real-time monitoring app enables plant operators to track power generation performance continuously, according to the Indian manufacturer.

Rated at 350 kW, the inverter features six maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) supporting up to 30 module strings. It operates within an MPPT voltage range of 480 V to 1,500 V, with a maximum input current of 6 x 80 A and a peak input voltage of 1,500 V.

With a maximum conversion efficiency of 99% and a European efficiency of 98.7%, the inverter is engineered to withstand harsh environmental conditions, operating reliably in temperatures from –30°C to 60°C. The unit measures 1,098 mm × 813 mm × 378.5 mm and weighs 117 kg.