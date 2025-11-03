India’s Jakson Solar opens in-house lab for PV reliability testing

From pv magazine India
India’s Jakson Solar Modules and Cells, part of the Jakson Group energy and infrastructure conglomerate, has commissioned an advanced in-house reliability testing lab to strengthen product quality and innovation across its PV portfolio.
The state-of-the-art facility features precision testing equipment designed to continuously evaluate solar modules and components under simulated extreme climatic conditions that mirror real-world operational stresses.
“This new lab will serve as a critical quality assurance checkpoint, ensuring that all components from suppliers and modules produced at Jakson Solar’s plant not only meet but exceed the latest international and national standards, including IEC and BIS,” said Jakson Solar. “By conducting rigorous, accelerated testing in-house, Jakson Solar maintains absolute control over the quality verification process, driving continuous improvement in product design and manufacturing.”
