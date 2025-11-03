Sonnen launches trade-in program for old solar battery storage systems regardless of condition or manufacturer

From ESS News

Sonnen is launching what it claims is Germany’s first battery storage exchange program. The company is offering households that installed a photovoltaic storage system by December 31, 2020, the opportunity to replace their old systems with a new Sonnen Battery – regardless of the condition or manufacturer of the existing unit.

Under the initiative, Sonnen is introducing a trade-in bonus modeled on the automotive scrappage scheme. Households can receive a credit of up to €2,800 ($3,223) toward the purchase of a new Sonnen storage system. The minimum bonus is €500 for a Sonnen Battery with a 5.5 kWh capacity, increasing in tiers up to €2,800 for systems with 33 kWh of capacity.

