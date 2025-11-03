Sonnen launches trade-in program for old solar battery storage systems regardless of condition or manufacturer

The initiative by the Allgäu-based company targets owners of photovoltaic storage systems installed before the end of 2020. The value of the trade-in bonus depends on the capacity of the new Sonnen battery. Sonnen describes the campaign as a “targeted growth initiative in a new market segment.”

Image: Sonnen

Sonnen is launching what it claims is Germany’s first battery storage exchange program. The company is offering households that installed a photovoltaic storage system by December 31, 2020, the opportunity to replace their old systems with a new Sonnen Battery – regardless of the condition or manufacturer of the existing unit.

Under the initiative, Sonnen is introducing a trade-in bonus modeled on the automotive scrappage scheme. Households can receive a credit of up to €2,800 ($3,223) toward the purchase of a new Sonnen storage system. The minimum bonus is €500 for a Sonnen Battery with a 5.5 kWh capacity, increasing in tiers up to €2,800 for systems with 33 kWh of capacity.

