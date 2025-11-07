Chinese PV Industry Brief: Major solar manufacturers report steep Q3 losses

Longi Green Energy posted a net loss of CNY 833.6 million ($115 million) in the third quarter of 2025, narrowing from CNY 1.26 billion a year earlier as weak demand and price pressure weighed on margins. Revenue fell 9.8% year on year to CNY 18.10 billion. For the first three quarters, revenue totaled CNY 50.92 billion, down 13.1%, while net losses narrowed 47.5% to CNY 3.40 billion. The company shipped 38.15 GW of wafers and 63.43 GW of cells and modules during the period. BC-series shipments reached 14.48 GW, with HPBC 2.0 modules accounting for 23% of total deliveries. Operating cash inflow was CNY 1.82 billion. Longi reported CNY 51.3 billion in cash reserves and CNY 96.13 billion in total liabilities, resulting in a 62.4% debt-to-asset ratio. Asset impairment charges for the quarter amounted to CNY 894 million.

JinkoSolar recorded a net loss of CNY 1.01 billion in the third quarter of 2025 as revenue fell 34.1% year on year to CNY 16.16 billion. Cumulative module shipments for the first three quarters reached 61.9 GW, including more than 200 GW of total N-type Tiger Neo deliveries, while energy storage system shipments exceeded 3.3 GWh. The company maintained its 2025 full-year shipment guidance at 85–90 GW for modules and 6 GWh for storage systems.

JA Solar registered a net loss of CNY 973 million in the third quarter of 2025, reversing a profit in the same period last year, as revenue fell 34.1% year-on-year to CNY 12.90 billion. Cumulative module shipments for the first three quarters reached 52 GW, including 18.17 GW in the third quarter. The company expects full-year module shipments of 70–75 GW in 2025 and anticipates faster growth in its energy storage segment.

Flat Glass Group said unaudited revenue for the third quarter ending Sept. 30 was CNY 4.73 billion, with profit attributable to shareholders totaling CNY 376.5 million. Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 reached CNY 12.46 billion, down 14.6% year-on-year, while profit fell 50.8% to CNY 638 million.

Xinte Energy posted a net loss of CNY 526.88 million for the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2025, with revenue of CNY 11.65 billion attributable to shareholders of the listed company.