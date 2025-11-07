The Hydrogen Stream EU funds eight hydrogen projects under NetZero call

The European Union has selected 61 net-zero technology projects for funding under its Innovation Fund’s call for NetZero Technologies, with total backing of €2.9 billion. Eight of these projects focus on hydrogen, including Denmark’s Endor project to build large-scale Sustainable Aviation Fuel (eSAF), Spain’s Luxia project for integrated renewable hydrogen, methanol and ammonia production, and the H2CWAY project in the Czech Republic to manufacture two types of hydrogen-fuel-cell intercity buses. Other initiatives include Estonia’s PP2XH e-methanol value chain, Italy’s H2EAT 25 kW wall-mounted hydrogen boiler production line, Finland’s MAGHYC onboard hydrogen generation with carbon capture for a cruise ship, Norway’s ODIN retrofit of 15 Cessna 208B Grand Caravans with hydrogen electric powertrains, and the RjukanLH2 liquid-hydrogen (LH2) supply chain for four shortsea container vessels. “The commission is preparing to launch the next Innovation Fund calls in early December 2025,” said the European executive body, noting that funding comes from the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS).

has commissioned its first self-operated hydrogen electrolyzer, comprising two proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis stacks with a combined capacity of 2.5 MW, manufactured at its Bamberg site in southern Germany. “Each of these stacks with a rated power of 1.25 MW produces around 23 kg of hydrogen per hour from water and electricity. At full load, the electrolyzer can produce more than 1 metric ton of hydrogen daily,”

Lhyfe has signed an offtake agreement with a service-station operator in Germany. “Under this new contract, Lhyfe will supply around 90 tons of RFNBO-certified hydrogen over a 15-month period to a service-station operator based in Germany. These service stations will fuel a fleet of several dozen buses,” the French company said.

Everfuel has inaugurated the HySynergy plant in Fredericia, Denmark, together with Crossbridge Energy Fredericia, before sending the first filled hydrogen trailer to Germany. “This is the first time that RFNBO-certified green hydrogen produced in Denmark is being exported abroad, where market conditions for green hydrogen are more favorable,” the Danish company said, adding that the plant is among Europe’s first large-scale electrolysis facilities for certified green hydrogen. Everfuel aims to establish over 2 GW of electrolysis capacity in Denmark by 2035.

Topsoe has inaugurated what it calls Europe’s largest Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) stack manufacturing facility in Denmark and will deliver its dynamic ammonia loop technology for Synergen Green Energy’s ammonia project in the United States. “The dynamic ammonia process plant will enable the ramping up or down of ammonia production at a rate of at least 3% per minute in response to the fluctuating supply of hydrogen to the ammonia plant,” the Danish company said, adding that the technology should significantly reduce capital and operational expenditure by substantially reducing or eliminating the need for hydrogen storage systems.