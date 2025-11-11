Solinteg unveils hybrid inverter series for C&I applications

Chinese energy storage solution company Solinteg has released a new series of hybrid inverters, designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) storage systems, agricultural sites, and distributed energy projects.

Part of the M hybrid inverter family, the new M2HTs system offers output capacities ranging from 25 kW to 50 kW.

“The inverters operate with battery voltages from 150 V to 840 V and support up to 150 A charge and discharge currents, enabling integration with high-capacity storage systems based on large-format lithium cells,” the company said in a statement. “They feature four MPPT trackers and allow PV oversizing up to 200%, which can benefit installations with multiple roof orientations or seasonal shading.”

The series includes five models, accommodating maximum PV array powers of 50 kW, 60 kW, 60 kW, 80 kW, or 100 kW, with corresponding rated output powers of 25 kW, 29.9 kW, 30 kW, 40 kW, or 50 kW.

On the battery side, the maximum charge/discharge powers are 25/25 kW, 30/30 kW, 30/30 kW, 40/40 kW, or 50/50 kW, respectively. MPPT efficiency is rated at 99.9%, while the maximum inverter efficiency reaches 97.8%.

“A built-in energy management system provides operating modes for self-consumption, peak shaving, export control, Time-of-Use scheduling, and dynamic tariff optimization in markets with real-time pricing signals,” the company added. “The models support parallel operation, diesel generator integration, AC-coupled retrofit configurations, and interoperability with third-party energy management systems (EMSs) and battery management systems (BMSs). This enables deployment in grid-connected, weak-grid, and islandable microgrid environments.”

All inverters measure 91.9 cm x 73.9 cm x 30.5 cm and weigh 89 kg. They feature an IP66 ingress protection rating, operate in temperatures from -30 C to 60 C, and can be installed at altitudes up to 3,000 m. Noise levels reach up to 65 dB, and cooling is managed via a smart fan system.

“Typical applications include commercial rooftops, light industrial facilities, agricultural and food processing sites, storage retrofits for existing PV systems, and PV-plus-storage-plus-EV charging projects with variable daily load profiles,” Solinteg concluded. “Multiple units can be paralleled to scale storage and output capacity for medium-size C&I installations and microgrid clusters.”