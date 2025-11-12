German network operators approve grid connection of 46 GWh of storage at medium voltage level

From ESS News

Everyone is talking about battery storage, or more precisely, about the tsunami of applications and the difficulties in securing grid connection for large battery energy storage systems. The German Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) has now published figures on connection requests and commitments for the first time.

In 2024, network operators in Germany received 9,710 connection requests for battery energy storage systems planned for medium-voltage commissioning. These requests correspond to a total of 400 GW/661 GWh, according to BNetzA figures. By comparison, the currently installed capacity of medium-voltage storage systems totals around 2.3 GW/3.2 GWh.

