Europe to require grid-forming capability for new storage above 1 MW

The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) says new EU rules will make grid-forming functions mandatory for large-scale storage and renewable plants.

Image: ENTSO-E

From ESS News

ENTSO-E has published its Phase II technical report on grid-forming requirements, outlining how generators, including inverter-based storage systems, will be mandated to stabilize the European grid.

The report is an enormously important amendment for the upcoming Network Code on Requirements for Generators (NC RfG 2.0), which introduces binding grid-forming obligations for new storage and renewable plants rated above 1 MW. A key aspect is that this will apply only to new connections and substantial modifications of existing installations.

Once adopted by the European Commission as it finalizes NC RfG 2.0, ENTSO-E will then publish an Implementation Guidance Document (IGD) to aid national regulators and grid operators and each country will regulate this in its own approach and time frame.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

