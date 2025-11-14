US developers hold 33 GW of safe-harbored renewables, says LevelTen

US developers have preserved tax-credit access for near-term clean energy projects under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), according to a fourth-quarter 2025 report from LevelTen Energy. The firm said more than three-quarters of planned wind and solar capacity scheduled to enter operation through 2028 is now safe-harbored, representing about 33 GW and providing the market with short-term policy certainty.

Developers are still contending with permitting delays, elevated costs, and new rules targeting Foreign Entities of Concern that take effect on Jan. 1, 2026. These pressures are reshaping project strategies, with developers increasingly prioritizing hybrid systems that combine storage with solar or wind. Analysts cited the shift as a response to tighter tax-credit conditions and the need for more flexible power delivery.

LevelTen’s survey covered 29 developers planning more than 233 GW of capacity. The data showed a sharp decline in safe-harbored volumes after 2028, leaving little protected capacity for projects targeting commercial operation dates in 2030 and later. The drop-off has pushed developers to focus on mature assets and has reduced greenfield activity.

The survey indicated that hybrid and standalone storage pipelines surpass those for standalone solar and wind by 2030. Post-2030, planned hybrid capacity exceeds all other technologies, driven by stronger revenue stability and improved eligibility for incentives.

Most respondents reported higher buyer interest following the passage of the OBBBA, with counterparties increasingly relying on tools such as price adjusters and indexation clauses to manage volatility. LevelTen Energy operates a renewable-energy PPA marketplace and provides MarketPulse, a pricing platform updated daily with data from more than 1,300 developers, including roughly 90%t of North American participants.